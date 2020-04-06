Jameis Winston opens coronavirus hotline

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

Florida State Heisman winning quarterback Jameis Winston is doing what he can to help with the cornavirus outbreak here in America.

Winston, along with Dr. Scott Kelley have come together to create a toll free hotline to help people answer their questions about the virus. The number for the hotline is (844-TEST-COVID).

“I believe it’s important to come together and support one another in a time of need," Winston said.

GM! We will beat Covid-19! I teamed up with a great friend of mine, Dr. Scott Kelley, to develop a TOLL FREE HOTLINE (844-TEST-COVID). Now we can all have our questions and concerns answered from the safety of our own home. Call now (844-TEST-COVID) #StayHome #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/CErAYBrJxd — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) April 6, 2020

“We want to give every family a rapid response for piece of mind, from the comforts of their own home.”

