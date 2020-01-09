Jamey Johnson to headline Tallahassee's Word of South Festival in April

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Jamey Johnson is set to headline Tallahassee's upcoming Word of South music festival, Visit Tallahassee announced in a press release. The 11-time Grammy-nominated singer will perform at the festival at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park on April 3, 2020.

Tickets for the annual literature and music festival go on sale this Friday at noon.

Johnson is one of only a select few in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

His 2008 album, that That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for reaching 1 million sales, and his 2010 double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification.

Additionally, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, one for "Give It Away" and "In Color," both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

He has received tremendous praise from several publications, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone and the Wall Street Journal, many of which have described him as a virtuoso.

To buy tickets, or for more information on the Capital City Amphitheater's seating details and other concerts, visit its website.

Tickets for the festival are available for purchase in-person at The Moon box office starting this Friday at noon.

