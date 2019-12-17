Janarius Robinson confirms intentions to return in 2020

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

December 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State redshirt junior defensive end Janarius Robinson plans to be back with the Seminoles during the 2020 season.

“I’ll be back,” Robinson said when asked of his plans for next season.

The 6-foot-5, 261-pound defensive end from Panama City, Fla. spoke on the why regarding his decision to return next season.

“I’ve got a lot of things to work on,” Robinson said. “I’m still not happy with what I’m doing. It is just a process and I’m just ready to come back to work.”

Robinson confirmed that he didn’t put in for an evaluation from the NFL for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robinson has appeared in 12 games this season, making 10 starts. He has 45 tackles, a team-leading 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In his first two seasons of action, he appeared in 20 games, making eight starts. He had 30 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in those two seasons combined. He redshirted in 2016.

He met with new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller on Tuesday afternoon, just prior to meeting with the media.

“I met with him about 15 minutes ago. Just introducing myself and asking basic questions ... just getting to know each other and building a relationship,” Robinson said. “I like him. Nice guy. I think I will enjoy him and like him here.”

Robinson also spoke on graduating, which he did this past weekend, preparing for Arizona State and the bowl game, the new staff, and much more.

The full video can be seen below:

At this point, the only Seminole to officially declare for the NFL Draft is running back Cam Akers. He will not participate in the bowl game, as he shared at the start of postseason practices.

The deadline to apply for NFL Draft eligibility is January 20.