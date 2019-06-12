Jasper Police officer arrested on identity theft, fraud charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2019

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Jasper Police officer has been arrested on theft charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced on Wednesday.

FDLE says 56-year-old Reginald Akins was taken into custody on Tuesday and is facing charges of identity theft, credit card fraud and grand theft.

Officials say he was suspended by Jasper Police Chief Jeffery McGuire upon his arrest.

According to officials, the FDLE began their investigation on April 17 at the request of Chief McGuire after receiving a complaint.

Investigators say Atkins, who had done private investigative work for the victim, fraudulently added his name to the victim's credit card and began using it without authorization.

Authorities say the investigation shows that Akins illegally charged more than $6,800 for motorcycle parts and accessories at a Harley-Davidson dealership, charged $1,000 for a down payment on a car and spent nearly $200 on eyeglasses.

Officials say the investigation is active and agents believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the FDLE Live Oak Field Office at 386-330-2840.

Akins was booked into the Suwannee County Jail.