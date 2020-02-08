Jasper man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 8, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

A 23-year-old from Jasper died after he was ejected from his car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 8 a.m. Saturday on State Road 6 just west of I-75. An accident report from FHP indicated Santiago Bueno, Jr. died at the scene.

The report indicated Bueno, Jr. was driving east on SR 6 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. His Chevy Malibu struck a culvert causing it to go airborne and overturn. Bueno, Jr. was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.