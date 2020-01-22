Jefferson Co. Fire & Rescue says space heater may have caused house fire

Jefferson County firefighters believe a space heater in the living room caused this fire on January 22, 2020. (Photo: Jefferson County Fire & Rescue)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 12:34 PM, Jan 22, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
January 22, 2020

JEFFERSON CO., Fla. (WCTV) — Jefferson County Fire & Rescue said it believes a space heater started a fire on St. Augustine Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The only person in the home woke up to a smoke alarm and was able to escape the fire through the back door, according to firefighters.

The home is a complete loss.

Lloyd and Wacissa volunteers helped put out the fire.

The Red Cross gave medical attention to the person who escaped the fire.

