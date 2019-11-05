Jefferson Co. deputies identify Tallahassee man as victim in homicide investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found on a rural county road late Friday night as Therell Wayne Hall Jr., a 34-year-old man from Tallahassee.

The sheriff's office says this is a homicide investigation.

The body was found late Friday night along a rural stretch of Springfield Road, which is off Highway 59 less than two miles south of the I-10 interchange.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed its deputies were helping JCSO after an incident on Friday.

