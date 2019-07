By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 9, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jefferson County Emergency Management says they will be providing sandbags on Wednesday at 1456 South Jefferson Street.

Officials say bags will be available from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

A limit of 10 bags per household will be implemented.