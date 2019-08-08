Jefferson County football coach Smith fired

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 8, 2019

MONTICELL, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jefferson Somerset High School head football coach Leroy Smith has been fired.

Smith was fired Monday by the JSHS principal Cory Oliver, according to the Jefferson County School Superintendent.

In a statement to WCTV, Principal Oliver said:

"Jefferson K-12: a Somerset School recently terminated their head football coach, Leroy Smith. We appreciate all of the things Coach Smith did for the children of the community. While we cannot comment on any specifics, we are completely committed to offering the players of Jefferson K-12 a full football program for this upcoming season."

Smith was the head coach for the Tigers for two years, going a combined 11-12, including a 7-5 record in 2018.

Smith played cornerback defensive back at Florida State from 2001-2004, logging six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He logged 80 tackles over his FSU Career as well.

Jefferson County is scheduled to open their 2019 campaign against St. John Paul II at home on August 23.

No information was available as to who has been appointed acting head coach for JCHS.

This is a developing story. WCTV's Ryan Kelly is heading to Jefferson County for more.