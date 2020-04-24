Jefferson County health department reports 2nd death in patient diagnosed with COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) — The Department of Health in Jefferson County says an 89-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This is the county's second death in a previously reported coronavirus case.

The department says the cause of death is pending review by a medical examiner.

Health officials in Jefferson County say they are working with local nursing homes to proactively test residents and staff to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"It continues to be important for everyone to practice social distancing and remain at home other than for essential and necessary activities," the department says. "Social distancing is one thing we all can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and to prevent deaths, particularly in the more vulnerable populations such as in persons over the age of 65 or persons with underlying medical conditions."

