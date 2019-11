By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WCTV) – Three different fire departments worked to put out a house fire over the weekend. The fire took place on Cook Road near Monticello.

The house is considered a complete loss, but the damage totals are still being estimated.

Officials have yet to release any information on possible injuries.

