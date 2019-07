By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jefferson County Fire Rescue says they fought a structure fire on Hatchet Road on Sunday.

JCFR says they were helped on the scene by Monticello Volunteer Fire Department and Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say the Red Cross was called to assist the now displaced residents.

Officials have not said what caused the fire, if anyone was injured or what the extent of the damage is.