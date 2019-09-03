Jefferson County ready to spring into action if Dorian causes damage, outages

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 3, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- In Jefferson County, a non-profit is ready and waiting to help those who might be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The Georgia-Florida Aviation Search Team are providing equipment and supplies: In total, there's around 11 generators, six freight liners and two Humvees as well as a medical truck, all to be able to help when disaster strikes.

The GFAS equipment has been used in Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeil says they were able to power up buildings, move trees, restore powerlines and remove debris.

For a small community like Jefferson, Sheriff McNeil says it's a blessing to be able to have these assets but, more importantly, have the ability to help others.

"What we like to do is when we don't need them here, we get them set up with counties that do need them so we can provide the services to them," Sheriff McNeil said.

He also said although these vehicles and supplies are not being used as of yet, they are ready to go at a moment's notice to be able to help areas that could see impacts from Hurricane Dorian.