Jefferson County reports third coronavirus-related death

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Health officials in Jefferson County announced a third death connected to COVID-19 Saturday.

According to a release from the Department of Health, a 76-year-old man previously diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away from the disease.

It's unclear if this death is connected with a nursing home. The state only updates long-term care deaths weekly. According to the latest update, Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center in Monticello reported two deaths.

In Saturday's release, health officials said they are working with local nursing homes to test residents and staff.

In April, the Florida Department of Health suspended the license of two nursing home administrators at Cross Landings due to poor conditions at the facility.