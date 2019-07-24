Jefferson County residents fighting NextEra proposed transmission line route

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Residents in Jefferson County are protesting the current proposed route of the NextEra transmission line; this is the same project that residents living on Tram Road in Leon County pushed back against.

NextEra moved the transmission line route off of Tram Road after residents brought up environmental concerns of the large poles, as well as the loss of property value.

The project spans seven counties, and is about 176 miles long. The City of Tallahassee will be able to collate its lines to improve power infrastructure.

The current proposed route in Jefferson County would go down Interstate 10 and get off in Thompson Valley. It would cross over Highway 19, and run down to the Waukeena Highway.

"There's not enough room on this road for it to begin with, we kind of want to keep what we've got here as far as aesthetics and everything for the county," said Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker. "We understand that the power line has to come through, but we have several different ways that they can come through, we've got four lane roads that come east and west in the county and we'd prefer them take one of those routes."

The alternate proposed route involves getting off I-10 at the Florida-Georgia Parkway and heading south on the east side of the road to Capps.

One neighborhood in Jefferson County is particularly concerned about the route: Thompson Valley.

Residents of that community have given parts of their property to easements for I-10 and a county road in the past.

"I love it here, it's a quiet place, it's peaceful and everything. I really enjoy it, I raised all my kids here, and my grandkids," said long-time resident Rosa Scott.

Scott has lived in the area for 60 years.

"They're taking up my septic tank, they're taking my fruit trees," said Rosa Scott. "We've been here about 100 years, so why take the little piece we have left."

Other Thompson Valley residents are concerned as well. Johnny Morris has lived in the area for 15 years.

"I love it because of the quietness, and all of the beautiful animals that are marching around, I love that," said Morris.

Gary Scott said Thompson Valley is a tight-knight community.

"I like it because it's a quiet place, except for the traffic on I-10," said Gary Scott.

County Commissioner Stephen Walker is also concerned about homes in the area.

"The one across the road over here, I mean it's like the power lines already going through the front yard, and on the other side of the road you don't have that much distance between houses on this side of the road," explained Walker.

He and other commissioners are putting together a resolution to distribute to the agencies that will ultimately approve the route for the future line.

Walker said he believes there are other options, including his proposed alternate route.

"If they can't use the route, we want answers as to why they can't use it. Because we've got a responsibility to look after our county, they're looking after their company and we have to look after our county and the residents that live here," said Walker.

Signs are posted in the yards of residents, similar to Leon County's Tram Road, urging property owners to "say no" to the line.

Morris is worried about possible health issues from the lines.

"90 feet, that will be close, too close to anybody's house," said Morris.

Gary Scott believes people may have to move.

"People can't live in their houses with the power line that close," said Gary Scott.

Rosa Scott said she would not know how to start over if she had to leave her current property.

"My house and this little piece of land here is worth everything to me," said Rosa Scott.

Jefferson County residents have also created a petition, asking for a route that keeps the transmission lines on wide four-lane highways, rather than 2-lane "scenic" roads.

We have reached out to NextEra for a comment and have not yet heard back.