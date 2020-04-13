Jefferson County residents survey damage after storms

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Severe weather rolled into the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, one area in particular off Waukeenah Highway, in Jefferson County, experienced wind and storm damage.

The NWS says it will be surveying the area in the next two days to see if a possible tornado touched down.

In the farmlands and woods near Waukeenah Highway, the storms and high winds left behind broken limbs, branches, even trees. Renee Walker who lives of Peter Brown Lane shares what she saw right down the road, "It was a lot of damage through the woods and pine tress snapped off."

Renee owns the property of the three-mile road of Peter Brown Lane. That road connects to the highway, but her property, and her families who also live on the property, saw little damage.

However she says while it may not look like it, the storm did pass through, "A lot of wind, a lot of wind, but the wind did not start until 8, 8:30 this morning. But it was bad all night."

Her relative, Frances H. Walker, lives further down the road.

She says she experienced something very similar, "Just lots of darkness and thunder and lightning, but the wind was pretty bad and rain."

While the Walkers are grateful that the damage was not extensive, if you drive slow enough, you can still see the countless broken branches, and scattered limbs. Renee saw it firsthand, "As we went down the road after we saw a lot of limbs down on the road and such, (We were) out of power of course for quite a few hours."

The key, Frances says, is to be prepared for the worst, "Nothing real big except (getting) water, make sure your flashlights are working, your candles are working, because you don't know how long just in case the electricity goes out."

Renee says she has to survey her property, "When bad storms come in like this we have to check all of our tree lines because limbs will pull fences down and we will have cows everywhere."

While the highway and roads are clear, the sides show was once was. The Walkers are just grateful that the storm has passed, with little to no damage. Frances says she was expecting more, "It could have been a lot worse, much worse. I have seen it a lot worse."

Renee surveys her front yard, "We feel very very lucky."

