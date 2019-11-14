Report of suspicious people prompts Jefferson County school lockdown

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson Somerset Academy in Monticello was on lockdown for more than an hour Thursday.

All students are safe and there is no danger on campus, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff says at around noon, a student reported seeing suspicious people on campus. The school resource deputy immediately began investigating, and other sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to search and look at surveillance video.

Nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff says his department responded out of an abundance of caution.

Jefferson Somerset is a charter school with approximately 770 students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade.

