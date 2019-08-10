Financier Jeffrey Epstein, charged with sex trafficking, dies by suicide in jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein, financier and registered sex offender, who was arrested for child sex trafficking, Photo Date: Undated / Source: NY State Sex Offender Registry
Updated: Sat 9:38 AM, Aug 10, 2019

August 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide Friday night in his Lower Manhattan jail cell.

He showed no injuries after a previous incident in his jail cell in July, which was believed to be a suicide attempt.

He was found unresponsive with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Epstein, 66, was arrested on July 6th on charges of trafficking and conspiracy.

After his arrest, investigators found hundreds of photos of nude underage girls in his home.

Epstein plead not guilty to the charges, and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

He was set to stand trial next year.

 
