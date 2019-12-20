Jeffrey Siegmeister to step down as state attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida

By: Lewis Tingler | WCJB News

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) — Jeffrey Siegmeister will be stepping down as state attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida, effective December 23, 2019.

That is according to Bobi Franks, a Gainesville based lawyer, representing Siegmeister.

In an email to TV20, Franks says, "He is doing so based on a personal matter that he is currently working through. Specifically, his marriage of 13 years has come to an end. It has always been his distinct honor to serve the people of the Third Judicial Circuit and he will always put the community’s best interests before his own. He intends on taking this time to reflect and heal."

Siegmeister has been the state attorney for the district since 2012, winning a reelection campaign in 2016.

The Third Circuit includes the counties of Columbia, Madison, Lafayette, Taylor, Dixie, Hamilton, and Suwannee, with his main office in Live Oak.

