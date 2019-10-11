'Jesus Shoes' with holy water soles priced at $1,425 sell out in minutes

By: Caitlin O'Kane | CBS News

October 10, 2019

(CBS) — A pair of "Jesus Shoes" are on sale for $4,000 — and for that price, the lucky owner can literally walk on water. The shoes were designed by Brooklyn-based creative arts company MSCHF and they come with holy water in the soles.

MSCHF bought a normal pair of Nike Air Max 97 sneakers at market value, the company's head of commerce, Daniel Greenberg, confirmed to CBS News. A plain pair of men's Air Max 97s go for about $160, but MSCHF completely revamped the shoe and added a golden Jesus on a crucifix as a shoelace charm.

MSCHF also sourced holy water from the River Jordan, which was blessed by a priest in Brooklyn and added it to the soles of the sneaker.

The new "Jesus Shoes" went on sale for $1,425 Tuesday and sold for that price within a minute, Greenberg said. The buyer has now listed the sneaker on the resale website StockX for $4,000.

Greenberg said the company does not personally know the buyer of the Jesus Shoe, but they are aware that person listed the sneaker on StockX.

MSCHF is a "a counter-culture media/product brand, playing in a gray area that isn't yet defined by traditional approaches," Greenberg said. The company's objective is to drop a new project every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Past projects include "Times Newer Roman," a new font that is the classic Times New Roman, only each letter is 5 to 10 percent bigger – making it easier for students to fill up the pages of their term papers.

The company also created an internet plug-in that makes Wikipedia pages look like real sources — another cheat method for those who are still writing papers in school.

The Jesus Shoe, however, is possibly MSCHF's most viral creation — and it received both positive and negative feedback. Greenberg says the shoes were designed as a response to ridiculous brand collaborations, such as Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas.

"We set out to take that to the next level," Greenberg said. "We asked ourselves, 'What would a shoe collab with Jesus look like?' Obviously, it should let you walk on water. 'Well, how can we do that?' You pump holy water into the pocket of a pair of Air Max 97's and with that, you get Jesus Shoes — the holiest collab ever."

