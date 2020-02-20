Jeterius Williams found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 birthday party death

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A jury has found Jeterius Williams guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Harold Smith at a birthday barbecue.

A sentencing date has not been set at this time, according to a Leon County legal assistant. Williams can face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Williams was on trial for second degree murder charges. The main question jurors had to answer was whether the deadly shooting outside the birthday party was murder or self defense.

See WCTV's previous coverage of the trial here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.