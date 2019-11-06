Jimbo Fisher comments on Willie Taggart's firing

By: Brian Perroni | GigEm247

Two years ago, Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State. It was seen as a huge coup by the Aggies, landing one of only four active head coaches at the time who had national titles under their belt. Fisher had rebuffed overtures from LSU the previous two offseasons.

In his first season at A&M, Fisher led the team to an 94 record and its first finish in the College Football Playoff Top 25 since those rankings were introduced. The second-place finish in the SEC West was also the highest the team had ever placed in college football's toughest division.

Florida State, on the other hand, struggled in the post-Fisher era. Willie Taggart was hired after spending only one year in charge at Oregon. However, his first season in Tallahassee saw the Seminoles miss out on a bowl game. This season, bowl hopes likely come down to whether the team can beat Boston College. It is a far cry from where things were, where the Florida State-Clemson game pretty much determined the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This week, less than two years into his tenure, Taggart was fired by Florida State. It showed how little time coaches have to succeed at their new programs, though Taggart did not inherit a team with a fired coach and showed signs of regression each of his two seasons.

With A&M on a bye this coming weekend, Fisher did not have his weekly press conference. However, he spoke on the SEC teleconference Wednesday about Taggart's situation. He made it clear that he still has fondness in his heart for the program.

“(I) hate it for the program, himself and all the kids involved. (I) wish them nothing but the best,” Fisher said. “My time there was wonderful; great, great times. (We) won a national championship, had some great times - three straight ACC championships. I know they will do well. (I) wish Willie the best, all those players the best. I still have a great fondness for Florida State and want them to do very well.

"I know they'll do well."

When asked about the timing of Taggart's firing, during the season and less than two years after being hired, Fisher did not really go into details on his thoughts.

"I don’t know. You will have to ask the administration," he said. "That’s someone else’s call. I don’t know what was going on or the inner workings of anything that was going on. I’m the wrong guy to ask on that one.”