Joe Biden projected to win Florida Democratic Presidential Primary

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/AP) — The Associated Press and CNN have projected Joe Biden as the winner of the Florida Democratic Presidential Primary.

With 61% of precincts reporting, Biden had 871,424 votes. His top rival in the race, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, amassed 323,438 votes.

For a breakdown of the votes for Democratic presidential candidates by local counties, see below:

Leon County | 142 out of 156 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 61.92% (28,402 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 29.30% (13,442 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 3.63% (1,664 votes)

—Elizabeth Warren, 1.82% (833 votes)

Gadsden County | 25 out of 25 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 80.47% (6,445 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 10.93% (875 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 4.77% (382 votes)

—Elizabeth Warren, 0.65% (52 votes)

Wakulla County | 12 out of 12 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 66.60% (1,741 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 20.96% (548 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 3.48% (91 votes)

—Amy Klobuchar, 1.45% (38 votes)

Suwannee County | 16 out of 16 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 60.6% (1,291 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 17.8% (379 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 6.8% (145 votes)

—Elizabeth Warren, 2.8% (60 votes)

Taylor County | 14 of 14 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 61.03% (855 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 14.06% (197 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 10.99% (154 votes)

—Pete Buttigieg, 2.07% (29 votes)

Hamilton County | 8 of 8 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 73% (677 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 13% (123 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 3.7% (37 votes)

—Tulsi Gabbard, 1.9% (19 votes)

Lafayette County | 5 of 5 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 51% (173 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 17% (58 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 7% (24 votes)

—Elizabeth Warren, 5% (16 votes)

Madison County | 11 of 11 precincts reporting

—Joe Biden, 73.30% (1,466 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 11.70% (234 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 5.45% (109 votes)

—Elizabeth Warren, 1.90% (38 votes)

Jefferson County

—Joe Biden, 75.18% (1,242 votes)

—Bernie Sanders, 12.77% (211 votes)

—Michael Bloomberg, 5.81% (96 votes)

—Elizabeth Warren, 1.15% (19 votes)

March 17, 2020

FLORIDA (AP) — Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary on Tuesday, building on a remarkable surge as he barrels toward the Democratic presidential nomination at a time when the nation is gripped by concern about the new coronavirus.

The former vice president's victory was another blow to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose early strength has evaporated as African Americans and working-class whites across the country have sided with Biden.

But Tuesday's primaries demonstrated the tremendous uncertainty confronting the Democratic contest as it collides with efforts to slow the spread of the virus that have shut down large swaths of American life. Polls were shuttered in Ohio even as voting moved forward in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, where some voters and elections officials reported problems.

It marked the third week in a row Biden began piling up wins after his victory in South Carolina last month revived his once-flagging campaign. Since then, most of his party's establishment lined up behind him as the best option to unseat President Donald Trump in November.

