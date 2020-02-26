John G. Riley Research Center and Museum to be operated by the City of Tallahassee

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The newly named John G. Riley Research Center and Museum will be run by the City of Tallahassee as part of the Parks and Recreation Department. It marks the first museum officially operated and maintained by the City.

The museum has been around since 1996.

"We are very honored to be able to carry that legacy as the City of Tallahassee," said Mayor John Dailey.

Althemese Barnes has been instrumental in the establishment of the museum; she says she feels as though she's leaving it in good hands, using the word stability.

"As we would bring young people on and train them, we would always have to see them go. Because we were strictly grant funded, fundraising non-profit," said Barnes.

The City will provide funding for two fully salaried positions with benefits.

"We will be able to fully staff it, maintain the building itself, and the grounds," said Dailey.

Barnes says she believes the museum will draw tourists to Tallahassee.

"This is a wonderful example of museum strategic networking with government," she said.

The John G Riley House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and is included on the Florida Black Heritage Trail.

The City's proclamation says, "John G. Riley was born into slavery in Leon County and following emancipation rose to prominence as an educator and civic leader in the late 1800s, further distinguishing himself as a keen businessman and one of the few African Americans in Tallahassee to own property at the turn of the century."

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday.