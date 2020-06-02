Jonathan Ferrell’s mother reflects on recent police brutality protests

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In light of the protests across the nation, the mother of Jonathan Ferrell is speaking out on police brutality that’s seen across the nation and in Tallahassee.

Almost seven years ago, Jonathan Ferrell, a former Florida A&M football player, was killed by police in North Carolina after crashing his car and requesting help from a local resident.

Georgia Ferrell, Jonathan's mother, says the images of black people killed at hands of police officers make her remembers what happened to her son when he was gunned down by police.

“It’s like Jonathan being murdered all over again,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell says nothing has changed and is concerned it never will.

“Because as I tell people, people of color do not get justice,” she said.

Ferrell says when it comes to losing a child, it’s a feeling that will never go away.

“You learn to live one day at a time, but for a split second sometimes, you forget that he was gone.”

But she says Jonathan will continue to have a place in her heart, and the hearts of many.

Ferrell says she’s proud of the peaceful protests against police brutality.

As for the officer involved in her son’s death, Randall Kerrick was charged with voluntary manslaughter and the case went to trial.

The case resulted in a hung jury and the state attorney stated he would not prosecute Kerrick again.

Georgia Ferrell continues to run the “Jonathan A.P. Ferrell Foundation” which helps children within the community and hosts an annual toy drive to benefit children.