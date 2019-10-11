Judge agrees to delay Burnette's trial, delays Maddox and Carter-Smith's sentencing

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- J.T. Burnette's trial date has been pushed back to January 21.

In a telephonic hearing on Friday morning, Judge Robert Hinkle listened to both sides' projections about how long they estimate the trial to take.

Both the US Attorneys and Burnette's counsel said they would each need seven days for trial.

Judge Hinkle said he estimates they will likely need less time, but that he is willing to take the time required to "get it right."

Hinkle questioned whether there would be any new indictments from the US Attorneys that would affect Burnette's trial; US attorneys said they do not anticipate any new indictments specifically affecting Burnette.

Paige Carter-Smith's attorney was also on the telephone call; her sentencing will be continued to a date after Burnette's trial is complete, likely a few weeks later. Scott Maddox's attorney was not on the call, but his sentencing is continued to that date as well.

Adam Corey Subpoena

Judge Hinkle began the call by saying it is "clear" that the subpoena served to Adam Corey needs to be quashed.

"You need to change the tone of your filings," he told Burnette's attorneys. "You cannot serve a subpoena without tendering payment."

Hinkle acknowledged that Burnette's attorneys themselves had not served the subpoena, but rather hired an outside person.

"I don't take it lightly when you invoke the Court's authority when in fact, you haven't done what's necessary," said Hinkle. "You need to make sure whoever you hire knows what they're doing."

Despite ordering the subpoena to be quashed, the judge acknowledged the possible necessity of Corey's testimony, saying if he is needed to testify, he will.

"I'll authorize service by the US Marshals, they're pretty good at finding people," said Hinkle.

