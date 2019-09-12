Judge orders Dyke Industries stabbing suspect held in jail without bond

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 12, 2019

Antwann Brown, 41, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Dyke Industries stabbing suspect had their first court appearance Thursday morning, and the judge ordered he be held in jail without bond.

Antwann Brown, 41, is accused of stabbing five of his fellow co-workers at Dyke Industries Wednesday morning after he got into an argument with management about potentially firing him.

Brown requested the court to appoint him an attorney, and the court agreed to do so. The court said it found probable cause has been met in this case.

The state's prosecutor asked Brown to be held in jail without bond, and the court agreed, saying he places a threat to the community.

The unredacted probable cause affidavit was released just after the hearing ended. It detailed Brown's interview with police. He said he had a gift to see into a person's soul, and that he was previously diagnosed with a mental illness.

Brown told police he stopped taking medication for his mental illness in March, the probable cause affidavit said.

On the day of the stabbing, Brown went outside to call his pastor. When he returned to work at Dyke Industries, he told detectives he "entered a dark place, wigged out," and began stabbing people.

Brown's public defender will schedule his next hearing.

