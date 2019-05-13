Judge orders psych evaluation for Appalachian Trail suspect

A federal judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a man accused of killing one hiker and severely injuring another on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested Saturday. Federal authorities say Jordan stabbed two hikers after behaving in an "unstable" manner and threatening to pour gasoline on their tents and burn them to death.

Jordan made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, where a judge granted a request from prosecutors to send him to a facility for a psychiatric examination. His attorney declined to comment.

Authorities said Jordan threatened four hikers multiple times Friday in southwestern Virginia.

They said two hikers got away, but Jordan stabbed a man who later died, and a female hiker, who survived.

