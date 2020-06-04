Judge rejects PBA's injunction to shield name of TPD officer involved in shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A judge has denied the Florida Police Benevolent Association's request for an emergency injunction to shield the name of a Tallahassee Police officer involved in a deadly shooting last week.

Circuit Judge Charles Dodson says this dispute raises constitutional questions which must be directed to the Attorney General and the State Attorney.

Dodson says he cannot make a ruling on a case of such importance with the available evidence at this point.

This is a developing story.

