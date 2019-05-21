Judge undecided if Maddox, Carter-Smith, Burnette to be tried together

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A federal judge has yet to officially decide whether three people charged in a Tallahassee corruption probe will be tried together.

Right now Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith are scheduled to be tried November 4 and newly indicted co-defendant JT Burnette is scheduled for trial on June 17.

Prosecutors have already filed a motion requesting all three be tried together. On a Tuesday conference call, Burnette’s attorney, Tim Jansen, told the judge he was not willing to waive Burnette’s right to a speedy trial and would be filing a motion to sever, so his client could be tried separately.

“Unless I grant a severance, the defendants will be tried together,” District Judge Robert Hinkle said. The judge told attorneys he is inclined to try all three together on November 4, 2019.

The judge did say he would consider that motion to sever by Burnette’s attorney first.

The judge also granted a protective order requested by the government which would forbid Burnette’s legal team from sharing or making public any of the evidence in the case, except with those helping to prepare for trial. Burnette’s lawyers argued unsuccessfully that the order was “too overreaching.” Defense lawyers for Maddox and Carter-Smith are bound by a similar order.

A prosecutor said the U.S. Attorney’s Office will now be able to turn over a package of evidence to Burnette’s team within days.

The judge also told Paige Carter-Smith’s attorney, Stephen Webster, “Withdrawal is not an option.” Webster filed a motion to withdraw under seal with the court, according to comments made by the judge on the call.

The judge said as he understands it, Carter-Smith has assets, but not liquid assets and paying cash to an attorney was not something she could do. He told Webster and Carter-Smith to discuss their options, which could include Webster being appointed by the court to handle her case at a much lower rate.

The judge said he would talk with the clerk about scheduling a hearing on that in the next week.

