Judges highlight importance of justice access after hurricanes

By: Capitol News Service

May 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – With just days remaining before the start of the 2019 hurricane season, the Commission on Access to Civil Justice was briefed on a litany of problems created for the courts and those who needed them during Hurricane Michael.

Issues include the inability to get a quick hearing for divorced parents prohibited from taking children further than 50 miles from the other parent, unusable courthouses, a lack of working technology and more.

Supreme Court Justice Jorge Labarga, chair of the access commission, says those charged with a crime got a hearing within the 24 hours as required by law.

“It’s important that people who get arrested during those days, the process continues to exist, because that’s how people know the rule of law is in place. It’s very easy for tempers to flare during those times and things happen, so we need to make sure that people know a judge will hear your case immediately,” said Labarga.

In Bay and Jackson counties, full court services were down for as many as 19 days. Volunteer staff and judges from nearby counties helped fill in as local judges and their staffs recovered.