Jurors in 'traumatic' cases offered free counseling

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A jury recommended a life sentence for Sigfredo Garcia Tuesday in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel after a three-week long trial.

Some of the jurors were crying as the judge read their verdict aloud.

As he thanked jurors for their service, the judge mentioned there was free counseling available to them if needed.

Those jurors saw dozens of crime scene and autopsy photos during the case.

"It's seeing it. It's hearing it. It's being in the same room as the person," therapist Brenda Rabalais said.

Serving as a jury, especially in a death penalty case, can be overwhelming she said.

"People are affected by these traumatic tellings," Rabalais said, "It does weigh on some people more than others."

Brenda Rabalais is the president of a counseling center named Lee's Place. She usually counsels grieving families and those who've experienced trauma. She is one of six volunteer counselors working with the Second Circuit courts now to help jurors who may need it.

"To have a place to go to talk about this, to actually get some treatment if need be, is very helpful," Rabalais said.

Circuit Judge James Hankinson brought the idea to Tallahassee after hearing about it from another judge down state.

"I've thought for a long time that we've needed to do something," Hankinson said. "We ask jurors to do some pretty tough things sometimes and we recognize that."

Jurors get a letter as they finish deliberations and leave the courthouse listing the volunteer therapists and offering a confidential counseling session if needed.

"It wouldn't necessarily be just the big cases. We do a lot of cases that are tough on a jury, some type of child sexual battery cases, pornography cases, murder cases of course," Hankinson said. "We don't do it in every case. It's kind of left up the judges handling the case themselves as to whether they thought it was the kind of case that they thought was traumatic for the jury."

The courts now recognize that doing one's civic duty can sometimes be gut-wrenching and weigh heavily on those in the jury box too.