Jury selection continues in Henry Segura quadruple murder trial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Jury selection in the Henry Segura quadruple murder trial is now in its second day.

Attorneys are questioning prospective jurors right now about their feelings on the death penalty.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Segura.

He’s accused in the 2010 murders of his ex-girlfriend and her three children, including his own son.

Defense attorneys are asking potential jurors about their ability to weigh what lawyers call aggravating and mitigating factors. They are also asking potential jurors whether they consider themselves leaders or followers.

Attorneys are hoping to seat a jury Tuesday and begin testimony in the three-week trial on Wednesday.

