Jury selection underway for the quadruple murder trial of Henry Segura

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The quadruple murder trial of Henry Segura is now underway at the Leon County Courthouse.

Segura is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Brandi Peters, her twin six year old daughters, and the couple’s three year old son.

The four were found murdered in their home back in November 2010. Segura’s previous trial ended in a mistrial.

One hundred potential jurors have been summoned for questioning Monday and 50 more have been summoned each day for the rest of the week if needed.

Segura’s attorney asked for a six person jury instead of the usual 12 in a death penalty case, so jury selection may go more quickly than originally expected.

The judge is cautioning prospective jurors against watching or reading any media reports in the case.

Attorneys are now starting to question prospective jurors behind closed doors about what, if anything, they already know about the case.

The judge told the jury pool that the trial is expected to last three weeks.

