Jury selection underway in Dan Markel murder trial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The first 50 potential jurors are now in Courtroom 3G as the murder trial of Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua begins.

Garcia and Magbanua stood and faced the jurors as they filed into the courtroom.

A total of 750 jurors have been summoned. At least 300 could be called to the courthouse this week.

Attorneys are trying to find 12 jurors and at least three alternates to hear evidence in the case which could be complicated given it’s a high profile case with intense media coverage and the death penalty in play for Garcia if he’s convicted.

Jurors will be asked about any media coverage they’ve seen privately in a separate room as prosecutors, defense attorneys and the defendants themselves listen in.

The judge says he’ll ask potential jurors what they’ve seen or heard, what their source of information is and whether they have formed any opinions on the defendants’ guilt or innocence.

The judge telling jurors the trial could last up to four weeks, but the jury will not be sequestered during the trial.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

