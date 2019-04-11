Jussie Smollett sued by Chicago for police investigation costs

By: CBS News

The City of Chicago is suing actor Jussie Smollett for $130,000 for the investigation into a racist and homophobic attack local police have called a hoax. In March, the city ordered Smollett to repay the $130,000 but Smollett, who has insisted the alleged attack did occur, has refused.

The city filed a 12-page civil complaint Thursday saying the city "incurred significant costs" related to the investigation.

The 36-year-old "Empire" actor, who is black and openly gay, told police he was attacked by two masked men when he was returning home from a Subway sandwich store on Jan. 29 around 2 a.m. Police arrested two brothers who they initially linked to the alleged attack, claiming the brothers told them Smollett had paid them $3,500 to stage the attack.

Smollett was charged with 16 felony counts stemming from allegedly filing a false report, but the charges were dropped weeks later. The Cook County State's Attorney's office said at the time that it was dropping the charges "after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

The city spent $150,000 on the case.

City of Chicago Corporate Counsel, which represents the city of Chicago, said in a letter on March 28 that if Smollett does not repay them, he faces faces prosecution by the Department of Law and a fine of no less than $500 and a maximum of $1,000, "plus up to three times the amount of damages the city sustains as a result of the violation."