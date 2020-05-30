"Just magical:" historic SpaceX launch a one-of-a-kind spectacle for onlookers

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2020

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) –A landmark day in U.S. space travel brought with it large crowds of onlookers along Florida's Space Coast. Enthusiasts from across the country approached Cape Canaveral, hoping the second attempt to launch the Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station would go as planned.

As hoped, at precisely 3:22 p.m., the rocket ignited, flashing a blinding streak of light into the sky. The crowd stationed along U.S. 1 in Titusville was left speechless.

"I can't put it into words because it was like, goosebumps, I'm almost in tears talking about it," said Sabra Sheehan, who drove from Ormond Beach, Fla.

One family drove, on a whim, from Michigan. The 20-hour trip well worth it for this bunch. Zoe Pizzuti said her family jumped into action after Wednesday's scrubbed first attempt.

"Next day my mom texted us and said 'we booked a room we're leaving.'"

Another mother shared the moment with her daughter, who was just a year old when she watched Space Shuttle Atlantis launch in 2011, the last manned spaceflight from U.S. soil.

In this new era, Saturday's launch gives space-lovers a bit of nostalgia. Alan Hanstein is with Tallahassee's Challenger Learning Center. He's no stranger to launch viewings.

"It reminds me of shuttle missions I've been to and Apollo missions on T.V.," he said.

"Nobody on their death bed has wished they've seen one less launch."

About an hour before launch, the skies opened up above Titusville, dampening spirits. But the sun soon emerged, and with it, a storybook blast off.

"It's one of the better launches I've seen," Hanstein said. "I was really nervous and really excited when it went."

Local officials urged people to avoid large crowds as Florida continues its gradual reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it seemed a vast majority of onlookers in this area struggled to maintain social distance from others.