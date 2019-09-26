KCCI announces 2020 Placemaking Project of an educational bicycle park

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Bicyclists in Tallahassee could soon have a new safe area, thanks to the 2020 Placemaking Project of the Knight Creative Communities Institute, also known as KCCI.

The group unveiled the 2020 Placemaking Project on Thursday, which involves an educational bicycle park.

The educational bicycle park will include space for people to learn or practice riding their bikes in a safe environment.

It might be located near a bike trail, providing space for bicyclists to rest.

Other parks around the world that will provide inspiration for the project range from an acre in size to taking up an underutilized parking lot or basketball court; it's all up to the community to decide.

The goal of the project is to appeal to all different ages and backgrounds, not only residents, but also tourists.

"What we see in Florida is a lot of cycling fatalities. So what we want to do is we said how can KCCI help our community by making it a healthier and safer place," said Betsy Couch, the Executive Director of KCCI.

You may recognize the name "KCCI;" they have been responsible for multiple other placemaking projects such as the TLH letters, re-imagining the Waterworks building, and creating the Discovery exhibit in Cascades Park.

After the projects announcement, people can apply to be Community Catalysts, helping bring the project to fruition within a year. They will gather input from the community, and be able to decide the form, function, and location of the project.

Speakers at Thursday's unveiling also provided an update on the Red Hills Rhythm Project. It is planned to be an interactive musical community space near FAMU Way.

That group is working with Blueprint 2000 to celebrate Tallahassee's musical history. The plans are being finalized, and construction is expected to begin in Winter 2019/2020.

