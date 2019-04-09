Kabengele declares for NBA Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele has announced via Twitter he is going to sign with an agent and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Kabengele led Florida State in points per game, 13.2, and was second in rebounds per game, with 5.9, this year for the Noles, playing primarily as a bench player, although he averaged 21.6 minutes per game despite making zero starts.

The Canadian product also led the Noles in player efficiency rating (28.9) and was second in Points Produced with 444, behind only Terance Mann's 450.

In his tweet, Kabengele announced he will be signing with an agent to prepare for the draft process, but his doing so does not prohibit him from returning to FSU under new rules from the NCAA if he goes undrafted.

Student-athletes have more freedom and flexibility to decide about going pro or getting a college education, and they can receive financial assistance if they leave school early and wish to return later to finish their degree. https://t.co/Ubizwm4Bkb pic.twitter.com/UBjBMZZDlh — NCAA (@NCAA) August 8, 2018

Kabengele is the first member of the 2018/19 FSU team to declare for the draft.