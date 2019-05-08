Kabengele garners invitation to NBA Draft Combine

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele has been invited to the 2019 NBA Draft Combine from May 15-19 in Chicago, Illinois.

NBA Draft Combine invites. pic.twitter.com/PjrPXJ9RZA — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 8, 2019

Kabengele declared for the draft this past April after leading the Noles in points per game (13.2) while coming off the bench.

In the latest round of mock drafts, Kabengele is seen as a late-first round selection by SBNation, Sports Illustrated (both of which have him going 28th to Golden State) and CBSSports (who has him going 22nd to the Boston Celtics).

The only major outlet of note that doesn't have him as a first-round pick is The Athletic, who slots him in at #40 to Sacramento.

Kabengele is the only former Seminole who has been invited to this year's combine. He's one of 14 players from the ACC to be invited.