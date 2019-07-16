Kabengele named to World Cup training camp with Canada

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State Seminole and current Los Angeles Clippers rookie Mfiondu Kabengele has been named to the 29-man training camp roster for the Canadian national basketball team ahead of the FIBA basketball World Cup later this fall.

Canada announces a 29-man training camp roster ahead of this summer's World Cup. Camp begins Aug. 4. pic.twitter.com/1ugQIzgDpW — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 16, 2019

Kabengele enters Canada's training camp fresh off a hot NBA Summer League, where he averaged 17 points and 7.8 rebounds in 26 minutes over four games with the Los Angeles Clippers, who drafted him in the first round in this past year's draft.

Canada will compete in the group stage along with Senegal, Lithuania and Australia in Group H. The Canucks finished atop their qualifying group, going 5-1 over the Dominican Republic, Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

Former Seminole Xavier Rathan-Mayes played two games for Canada in the qualifying rounds, averaging 5.5 points in 23 minutes.

In the qualifying rounds, Canada ranked first in points per game (92.9) and assists per game (21.6) as well as third in rebounds per game (43.1).

Camp for the Canadians begins on August 4 and their first game of the tournament is set for Sunday, September 1 against Australia.

32 teams will compete in the FIBA World Cup, which is set to tip off August 31. This year's event takes place in China.

The United States are in Group E, along with Turkey, Japan and the Czech Republic. Their first game will also be on Sept. 1, against the Czechs.