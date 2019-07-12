Kabengele notches 15 points in final day of Summer League pool play

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

July 12, 2019

The pool play portion of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas NBA Summer League concluded on Thursday.

Just one game involved former Seminoles.

Here is a look at those results:

Los Angeles Clippers 83, Sacramento Kings 80

For the Clippers, Mfiondu Kabengele started at center and played 28 minutes. He scored 15 points. He was just 3-for-13 (23.1 %) from the floor and 1-for-4 (25%) from the perimeter. He was 8-for-10 (80%) at the free throw line. He added nine rebounds, a steal and committed seven fouls. He finished with a +/- of 7.

Guard Terance Mann did not play in the game.

The Clippers improved to 3-1 in pool play.

The MGM Resorts Las Vegas NBA Summer League 2019 Tournament is now set with the pool play portion of the event concluded. For the first time, it is an eight-team tournament format.

The eight teams in the tournament, by seed, are the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. None of those teams include former Seminoles.

The single-elimination tournament tips off on Saturday, July 13, at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The tournament will culminate in a championship game on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

Saturday’s tournament slate features four quarterfinal games. The top-seeded Celtics tip off the day when they take on the Grizzlies at 1:30 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center, followed by the Pelicans and Heat (3:30 p.m. PT), Detroit and Brooklyn (5:30 p.m. PT) and Minnesota and Dallas (7:30 p.m. PT).

As for the teams that failed to make the eight team tournament, they will each play a consolation game, tipping off Friday, July 12, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion and conclude Saturday, July 13 at Cox Pavilion.

The full schedule with complete seedings can be found below (FSU-specific games in bold):

Friday, July 12 – Consolation

Cox Pavilion:

1 p.m. – #27 Philadelphia (Koumadje) vs. #14 Toronto (ESPNU)

3 p.m. – #30 Croatia vs. #11 Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – #28 Cleveland vs. #13 Sacramento (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – #26 Portland vs. #15 Milwaukee (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack:

1:30 p.m. – #31 L.A. Lakers vs. #10 Golden State (NBA TV)

3:30 p.m. – #29 China vs. #12 Phoenix (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – #32 Indiana vs. #9 LA Clippers (Kabengele, Mann) (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – #25 Atlanta vs. #16 San Antonio (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 13 – Consolation and Quarterfinals

Consolation games:

Cox Pavilion:

1 p.m. – #24 Charlotte (Bacon) vs. #17 Utah (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – #23 New York vs. #18 Washington (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – #22 Orlando (Angola-Rodas) vs. #19 Chicago (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – #21 Denver vs. #20 Houston (NBA TV)

Quarterfinal tournament games:

Thomas & Mack:

1:30 p.m. – #8 Memphis vs. #1 Boston (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. – #5 Miami vs. #4 New Orleans (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. – #7 Brooklyn vs. #2 Detroit (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – #6 Dallas vs. #3 Minnesota (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 14 – Semifinals

Thomas & Mack: 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 15 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)