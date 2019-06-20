Kabengele selected by Brooklyn Nets in first round of NBA Draft, will be traded to Los Angeles Clippers

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 20, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele has been selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, but he will be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at a later date.

Kabengele led Florida State in points per game, 13.2, and was second in rebounds per game, with 5.9, this year for the Noles, playing primarily as a bench player, although he averaged 21.6 minutes per game despite making zero starts.

The Canadian product also led the Noles in player efficiency rating (28.9) and was second in Points Produced with 444, behind only Terance Mann's 450.

Fi was taken with the 27th overall selection.