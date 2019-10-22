FSU's Phi Kappa Tau fraternity shut down, Kappa Sigma suspended due to hazing allegations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After a hazing investigation was opened earlier in October, Florida State University's Phi Kappa Tau chapter has been shut down. Phi Kappa Tau's standing with the university is listed as "chapter closed" on the school's scorecard website for Greek organizations.

The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Florida State University has been suspended by both the university and the fraternity's governing body as allegations of hazing are under investigation.

FSU says the suspension was effective October 14. The fraternity will be under suspension by the university pending the completion of the investigation.

Kappa Sigma is the third fraternity to be investigated for hazing this semester, after the Delta Tau Delta and Phi Kappa Tau fraternities were investigated for similar allegations earlier this month. A fourth fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, is also under investigation, but for alleged alcohol allegations as opposed to hazing.

