Kearney Center begins fundraiser to house those in need during the pandemic

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Kearney Center is going virtual to change the lives of those in need.

The non-profit provides housing and services to those experiencing homelessness in the Tallahassee community. The organization has started a new fundraiser to cover costs brought on by the pandemic.

The Kearney Center is now housing every client in studio apartments and hotel rooms to prevent spreading the virus.

Holly Bernardo is the CESC, The Kearney Center Director of Development. She says according to their research, if left in a congregate shelter environment, 40% of residents would likely contract the virus, 10 of whom would be hospitalized. All clients were moved to individual housing in March.

"It is roughly a $150,000 extra a month for us as a shelter to provide these services, but we have been able to mobilize," Bernardo said. "We are sending out case managers, we're sending out food to all of our clients, we're sending medical teams out to the sites every day."

The HOME2020 fundraiser is a lego-like online community. Donors can have their home or business represented, be building design or name tag.

Organizers say it's a virtual representation of the community partners that support their real life needs.

All donations, and access to the community are all done online.

Center officials say there is no end date for the community. They hope to raise about 100,000 to help clients.