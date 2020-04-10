Kearney Center to rehouse hundreds as result of pandemic, Leon County establishes homeless COVID-19 task force

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Emergency Operations Center has established a Homeless COVID-19 Task Force.

However, in order to comply with guidelines set by the CDC, homeless shelters, like the Kearney Center, are having to house clients in apartments, hotels, and motels.

As a result, it has become costly for the center to keep their clients safe and healthy.

According to the director of the Kearney Center, Bret Oglesby, in the past two weeks they’ve had to move out more than 200 people from their emergency shelter.

“It’s an enormous undertaking to move large numbers of people from one location to another and then to get them there, to support them there, to feed them,” said Oglesby.

Oglesby adds the projected cost for the month of April alone has been enormous as well.

“We are looking to fundraise $150,000 with recognizing that how do you stay at home, when you’re homeless?” Oglesby said.

Together with the Leon County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 homeless task force, the county hopes these shelters can receive a reimbursement through FEMA.

“What we did get was the approval from FEMA for non-congregate sheltering, which would be what the Kearney Center is doing right now, where they are putting folks in hotels so hopefully that is something that they would be able to get reimbursed for,” said Shington Lamy, the Leon County Director of Human Services & Community Partnerships.

Lamy adds Leon County is working on providing additional space owned by the Salvation Army in order to meet the demand for the homeless in our area.

And with unemployment on the rise, the Kearney Center said the need to house people safely is needed.

“We are beginning to see we have a referral list of people coming to our agency to ask us where can I go and what’s available,” said Oglesby.

The Kearney Center is advising those that are in need of a home to call 211.

