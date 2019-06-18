Kearney Center provides more than $1 million in free dental work

In December of 2017, the Kearney Center in Tallahassee opened a dental clinic on the property. Less than a year and a half later, it hit a major milestone.

"We gave away $1 million in free dentistry in 15 months," said director Ramona Vossler.

The clinic is funded through a variety of avenues, including federal grants, statewide programs and local donors. It is available to Kearney Center clients who have nowhere else to go.

"They're not getting treatment any place else. These are patients that are below the poverty line," said Dr. Neal Waldman. "Dentistry is very expensive and a lot of these patients, they do without."

Waldman works for a reduced rate at the clinic one day a week. He said he finds the work rewarding and that most clients are grateful for the services rendered. For many, the dental work can be life-changing.

"Sometimes they leave here actually crying because they actually can smile," he told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan. "They have teeth for the first time in years."

For Tracy Flannery, that rings especially true. A medical issue as a child deteriorated the enamel on her teeth, which has caused her to "have cavities" her entire life, she said.

"I'm ready to smile again and be a normal person," she said. "Once I get my dentures I'll feel wonderful."

Vossler said Flannery is just one of more than 800 patients who has received free treatment so far. As of May 31, the clinic had provided 26 root canals, 30 crowns and 74 dentures, she said.

Flannery added that the clinic is "always looking" for more dentists to join the team. She said the clinic is only about 40 percent filled and she would like it to be busier.