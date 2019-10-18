Kellogg’s brings mascots together to support LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign

Kellogg’s has brought its famous mascots together on one box to stand up for LGBTQ youth.

In partnership with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), Kellogg’s created the “All Together Cereal” in support of the organization’s anti-bullying initiatives.

The All Together Cereal is a limited-edition variety pack, available on Kellogg’s website, which contains individual boxes of Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats.

“We all belong together,” Kellogg’s said in a statement. “So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal.

“It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves.”

The company made the cereal available in honor of Spirit Day, an anti-bullying campaign that supports LGBTQ youth, during which advocates wear purple to show solidarity – which is why Kellogg’s made its box that color.

Kellogg’s also announced it’s donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

