Kemet Universal hosts annual Thanksgiving day of Caring, Sharing and Giving

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 28, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Strangers in South Georgia turned to family Thursday as Kemet Universal hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

For members of Kemet Universal, a home cooked meal is the best way to show love. That's how, along with volunteers, the group has spent Thanksgiving Day for more than two decades.

The organization hosted its Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving, creating a place to call home and a community to call family.

Tahkeena Baker attended the event for the second year in a row. She said it's a great opportunity for her family to get involved in the Valdosta community.

"It's a great feeling, especially around holiday times, since my family is in Florida and I'm up here in Valdosta," Baker said. "They all feel like family to me."

Volunteers helped serve up a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. They also hosted a clothing drive for those who need it.

"It's a blessing, and they're a pillar of the community," said City Councilman Sonny Vickers. "This is what the churches over in Valdosta does, they contribute to and try to help the community move forward, and meet the needs of the community."

Every spoonful served a big impact on the lives of others.

Kemet Universal will also hold its annual Christmas day event and dinner, another tradition spanning more than twenty years.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.