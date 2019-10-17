Kemet Universal starts new lawn service for seniors

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 17, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Hands were hard at work Thursday as one Valdosta group began taking care of local seniors through service.

Not for profit Kemet Universal has started District Three Community Support System, a new initiative to provide lawn care service to seniors in need.

Kemet Universal Grand Secretary Thomas McIntyre started the program after seeing properties in need of care around town.

"I started noticing that there were a lot of people, elderly people, out in their yards trying to maintain their properties and they were struggling. It didn't seem right," McIntyre said. "A lot of things we see wrong, we can fix ourselves if we just come together."

On Thursday, the group finished its first property. Organizers planted a seed, hoping it grows and more people, especially young people, feel inspired to volunteer.

"Get everybody involved, to come out and assist us, try to keep it in the community," said Grand Master Eddie Koonce. "It has to have a leader, has to have someone to start it. We're starting it so we want to get everybody on board."

Amos Carson Jr. was the first recipient of the program, after struggling to keep up with his property.

"It's a lot of work, especially when it rains, the rainy season. The grass is growing a lot, can't hardly keep up with it," Carson said. "I appreciate very much what they do for me, I want to help them as much as possible."

The support system is now in need of volunteers, as well as donations to continue serving seniors in the community. They hope to expand the program, first across District Three, eventually reaching seniors all across Valdosta.

The group is currently taking applications for seniors in need of lawn care help. Anyone interested in applying, volunteering or donating can contact Kemet Universal.

